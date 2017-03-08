58-year-old Tuscaloosa man arrested on bootlegging charges
Edgar Price was arrested over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, said Lt. Teena Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mon
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC