2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-class Spied: B...

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-class Spied: Big Changes in Store for an Important Benz

6 min ago Read more: Car & Driver

What It Is: The entirely new, fourth-generation version of Mercedes-Benz's core SUV. Originally called the M-class , it was renamed the GLE-class for the 2016 model year, a designation that Merc intends to keep because it underscores the vehicle's central position within Benz's SUV lineup and aligns it with the E-class sedan.

