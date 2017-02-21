Wilder retains WBC title with 5th-round KO of Washington
Wilder returned from right arm injuries to stop Gerald Washington in the fifth round and retain his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night in a fight that heated up quickly after a quiet start. Wilder seemed mostly cautious with his right in the early rounds but staggered Washington and sent him down with a hard one followed by a left in the fifth at Legacy Arena.
