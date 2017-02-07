University of Alabama Offers Engineer...

University of Alabama Offers Engineering Course Taught in German

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - This spring 13 engineering students at The University of Alabama are learning automotive engineering through a class taught entirely in German.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Mon Hambone 71
Alabama football Jan 31 Alabama Crimson n... 12
Hunter Grissom Jan 24 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan 14 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 11 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan 11 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan 11 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC