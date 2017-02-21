Uncle charged with attempted murder a...

Uncle charged with attempted murder after shooting nephew in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police said the 18-year-old nephew was shot one time by the uncle at Highlands Apartments located at 3819 21st Street W. at 1:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown, but investigators were initially told the wound was non-life threatening.

Read more at Alabama Live.

