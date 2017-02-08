Tuscaloosa Co. officials install cameras to catch offenders at illegal dump sites
The county waste department said they have law enforcement officers and concerned citizens keeping an eye out but they can't be there all the time and that's where the cameras come into play. "Usually it's construction debris piles of it in various parts of Tuscaloosa County," said Tuscaloosa County Solid Waste Director Jim Patrie.
