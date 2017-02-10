Travel ban cripples scientific community
Demonstrators chant and wave signs as they march beside University Blvd. at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to support an open campus and oppose the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Last month, Ali Abdhi, an Iranian Ph.D. student of anthropology at Yale University visited Afghanistan to do research and was prohibited from reentering the United States, despite holding an active green card, The Atlantic reported last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hambone
|71
|Alabama football
|Jan 31
|Alabama Crimson n...
|12
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan 24
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan 14
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC