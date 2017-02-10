Travel ban cripples scientific community

Demonstrators chant and wave signs as they march beside University Blvd. at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to support an open campus and oppose the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Last month, Ali Abdhi, an Iranian Ph.D. student of anthropology at Yale University visited Afghanistan to do research and was prohibited from reentering the United States, despite holding an active green card, The Atlantic reported last month.

