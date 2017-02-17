Teen charged with damaging historic A...

Teen charged with damaging historic American Indian site

Friday Feb 17

A man who reportedly identified himself as a member of a sovereign citizens group is charged with damaging a historic American Indian site near Tuscaloosa. Carlos Kendrick Fountain, 19, is charged with desecration following his arrest at Moundville Archaeological Park earlier this month, The Tuscaloosa News reported Friday.

