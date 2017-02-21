Mercedes-Benz suppliers will hire 2,400 workers in Tuscaloosa Co.
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama projects 2,400 automotive jobs will be available in Tuscaloosa County within the next 18 months. All of those positions are being created by suppliers for the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance, due to Mercedes' ongoing $1.3 billion expansion.
