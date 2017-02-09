Man sought in holdup at Tuscaloosa ATM now behind bars
Jeremy Cortez Hutton, 29, was taking into custody with the help of the Greene County Sheriff's Office, said Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson.
