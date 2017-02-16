Lester Cotton arrested for Second-Deg...

Lester Cotton arrested for Second-Degree Possession of Marijuana: Analysis

Monday Feb 13

In the first story of the offseason, of what is hopefully not a trend before Labor Day, an Alabama football player was arrested for second degree possession of marijuana. Today's offender is Lester Cotton.

