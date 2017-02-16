Lawmaker concerned with delayed speci...

Lawmaker concerned with delayed special election for AL Senator seat

Monday Feb 13 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

After appointing Luther Strange to the seat, Governor Robert Bentley expressed that the special election to find a permanent replacement for the position would be held during the 2018 general election. According to Representative Chris England , this is a crystal clear violation of a law.

