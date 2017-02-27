Krispy Kreme Challenge 2017: Runners ...

Krispy Kreme Challenge 2017: Runners turn out again for 5K and doughnuts, but mostly doughnuts

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Alabama Live

Who doesn't wake up and want to run half of a 5k, eat a dozen doughnuts and run the other half before noon? Hundreds of runners woke up for that very reason on Saturday, as the fifth annual Krispy Kreme Challenge saw beautiful weather and another terrific turnout at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The Druid City charity event, which originated in North Carolina, annually benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Alabama.

