Judge dismisses sex charge against former Alabama teacher
A judge has dismissed a criminal sex case against a former Alabama teacher after prosecutors said the alleged victim refused to cooperate. Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge John England on Monday granted the prosecution's motion to dismiss the case against former Brookwood High School teacher Joe Bradley Petrey.
