Jonathan Allen says goodbye to Alabama Football ... with a great article of his own.
We all know how good a football player he has been over the years here in Tuscaloosa. This article here , penned by the young man himself, gives us all a great inside perspective on the program, Coach Saban , and his own impressions of his time here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Bama Roll.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Alabama football
|Jan 31
|Alabama Crimson n...
|12
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC