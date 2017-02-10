First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

First US Bancshares, Inc. today reported a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. The loss was driven by an increase in the allowance for loan losses at the Company's banking subsidiary, First US Bank .

