Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to k...

Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to suffer an agonizing death inside a hot SUV said she still believes "it was an accident." Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) 14 hr bobby Posey 72
Alabama football Jan 31 Alabama Crimson n... 12
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC