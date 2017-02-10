Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Responds to Leftist Thugs Who Blocked Her From Entering DC School
In January of 1963, Democrat Governor George Wallace of Alabama famously blocked the door to keep blacks from enrolling at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fast forward to 2017 On Friday Democrat protesters blocked Betsy DeVos, a school choice proponent from entering a public school in Washington DC.
