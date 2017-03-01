Deontay Wilder's Surgically Repaired ...

Deontay Wilder's Surgically Repaired Right Hand Feels 'Wonderful'

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Whomever Deontay Wilder fights next, his surgically repaired right hand won't be an issue leading into it. Wilder was beyond pleased with how his hand responded Saturday night in his first fight since having another surgery on it nearly seventh months ago.

