Birmingham 18-year-old indicted in bank robbery, hostage situation

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted a Birmingham teen for the Jan. 10 robbery of a credit union branch and taking hostages during the event in Tuscaloosa. A three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Cedrick Lamar Collins, 18, with one count of bank robbery and two counts of hostage-taking during the robbery of an Alabama Credit Union on Paul Bryant Drive East.

