Alabama football player arrested after traffic stop
Lester Cotton, a starter for part of last season, was pulled over at 11 p.m. Friday on marijuana possession charges, Tuscaloosa police confirmed Monday morning. Officers smelled marijuana during the traffic stop at the corner of Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hambone
|71
|Alabama football
|Jan 31
|Alabama Crimson n...
|12
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan 24
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan 14
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC