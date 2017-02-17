AL: Tuscaloosa Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Will Host Annual Training Session
Feb. 20--The Tuscaloosa Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold its annual training session at noon March 8 at the offices of the West Alabama Regional Commission, 4200 Highway 69 N., Northport. No meal will be served.
