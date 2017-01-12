Young mother killed after train hits her SUV
Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb tells news outlets that 21-year-old Savanna Lee Smith , of Moundville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the train collided with her SUV on Thursday morning in Tuscaloosa County. She was the vehicle's only occupant.
