Young mother killed after train hits her SUV

Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb tells news outlets that 21-year-old Savanna Lee Smith , of Moundville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the train collided with her SUV on Thursday morning in Tuscaloosa County. She was the vehicle's only occupant.

