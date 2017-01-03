Tuscaloosa Salvation Army opening Thu...

Tuscaloosa Salvation Army opening Thursday night to shelter those in need

Because the weather is getting colder, a Tuscaloosa shelter will open its doors to give those in need a warm place to stay. From Thursday night until Saturday, the Salvation Army homeless shelter on Greensboro Avenue will be used as a warming station.

