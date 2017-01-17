Tuscaloosa City Council to discuss short term home rentals prior to Tuesday meeting
The Tuscaloosa City Council's Administration and Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday to discusses a short term home rental policy. Right now homeowners are not allowed to rent out their houses for weekends to football fans or others.
