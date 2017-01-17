Trump rips BMW and Mercedes, but auto...

Trump rips BMW and Mercedes, but auto industry a complex target

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Attendees check out the BMW M6 convertible during the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Convention Center, in New York, March 24, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Mercedes-Benz and BMW for plans to build a plant in Mexico, but the globalized trade in vehicles, in which Detroit owns European brands and German cars come from Alabama, could make it hard to raise barriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan 14 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 11 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan 11 Honestly 1
Alabama football Jan 11 TigersGonnaGetcha 11
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan 11 Gregory C 1
Alabama basketball tickets Jan 10 Honestly 2
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC