The recruiting impact of top recruite...

The recruiting impact of top recruiter Mario Cristobal leaving Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal works with his players during Alabama's fifth fall preseason football practice, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] With the loss of assistant Mario Cristobal to Oregon , Alabama is losing one of its most prolific recruiters in the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan 14 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 11 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan 11 Honestly 1
Alabama football Jan 11 TigersGonnaGetcha 11
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan 11 Gregory C 1
Alabama basketball tickets Jan 10 Honestly 2
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC