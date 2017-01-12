The recruiting impact of top recruiter Mario Cristobal leaving Alabama

Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal works with his players during Alabama's fifth fall preseason football practice, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] With the loss of assistant Mario Cristobal to Oregon , Alabama is losing one of its most prolific recruiters in the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

