The recruiting impact of top recruiter Mario Cristobal leaving Alabama
Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal works with his players during Alabama's fifth fall preseason football practice, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] With the loss of assistant Mario Cristobal to Oregon , Alabama is losing one of its most prolific recruiters in the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan 14
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|1
|Alabama football
|Jan 11
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|11
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan 11
|Gregory C
|1
|Alabama basketball tickets
|Jan 10
|Honestly
|2
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Dec 31
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|3
