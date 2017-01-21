Teen who held 11 hostage at credit un...

Teen who held 11 hostage at credit union was armed with BB gun

22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Tuscaloosa teen who police say held 11 employees hostage for more than two hours at a Tuscaloosa credit was armed with a BB gun, according to court documents made public Wednesday. Cedrick Lamar Collins, already facing 2015 charges of rape and robbery, had also gathered "a large amount of money" that he was trying to take from the bank.

