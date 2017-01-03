Northport fire officials stress importance of smoke alarms
Fire officials say at least two of the homes that caught fire most likely did not have working smoke detectors. "Test your smoke alarms once a month, change your batteries twice a year," said Captain Jason Norris with Northport Fire and Rescue.
