Man out on bond for murder charge jailed again after machete attack
A Cottondale man with a history of violence, especially against woman, and who is out on bond in the slaying of a woman is now back in jail after lawmen say he attacked another woman with a machete. Charles Richard Sexton, 48, is charged with second-degree assault.
