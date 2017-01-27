Man arrested for trafficking ICE possessed stolen AR-15 rifle
A Coker man is in custody following an early-morning chase and drug bust on Interstate 20/59, according to Carol Robinson . Thomas Bradley Walker, 45, of Coker was arrested by Tuscaloosa police, the department announced.
