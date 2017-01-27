Man arrested for trafficking ICE poss...

Man arrested for trafficking ICE possessed stolen AR-15 rifle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Trussville Tribune

A Coker man is in custody following an early-morning chase and drug bust on Interstate 20/59, according to Carol Robinson . Thomas Bradley Walker, 45, of Coker was arrested by Tuscaloosa police, the department announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Tue Alabama Crimson n... 12
Hunter Grissom Jan 24 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan 14 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 11 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan 11 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan 11 Gregory C 1
Alabama basketball tickets Jan 10 Honestly 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC