Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, Inc....

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, Inc. Purchases Medical Office Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, Inc., facilitated the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate. Originally constructed in 1991 and renovated in 2005, the property is located at 208 McFarland Circle North in Tuscaloosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. 2 hr Think about it 1
Alabama football 13 hr Hwy 84 9
Alabama basketball tickets 15 hr Honestly 2
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 4 Janet Lecroy Hudson 2
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
Citizens club Nov '16 Vantriesse 1
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC