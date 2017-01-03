Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, Inc. Purchases Medical Office Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, Inc., facilitated the transaction on behalf of an Inland affiliate. Originally constructed in 1991 and renovated in 2005, the property is located at 208 McFarland Circle North in Tuscaloosa.
