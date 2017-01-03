Hostage situation underway at Tuscaloosa credit union near campus
Lawmen are on the scene of a robbery and reported hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union on Paul W. Bryant Drive. The situation began about 8:30 a.m. at Alabama Credit Union at 220 Paul W Bryant Drive.
