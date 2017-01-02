Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weather alerts for the area
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Chilton, Blount, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties until 11:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, at 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. One to two inches of rain is possible in a short period of time.
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Wed
|Janet Lecroy Hudson
|2
|Alabama basketball tickets
|Jan 2
|bball fan
|1
|Alabama football
|Dec 31
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|6
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Dec 31
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|3
|Citizens club
|Nov '16
|Vantriesse
|1
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|davy
|70
|Hunter Grissom
|Oct '16
|Justice
|1
