Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weather alerts for the area

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Chilton, Blount, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties until 11:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, at 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. One to two inches of rain is possible in a short period of time.

