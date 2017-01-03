First Alert Weather Day Update: Road ...

First Alert Weather Day Update: Road surface temps are dropping, travel discouraged through tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WMBF

All Jefferson County Schools are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow, school officials announced Thursday. All Jefferson County Schools are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow, school officials announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Jan 7 Honestly 7
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 4 Janet Lecroy Hudson 2
Alabama basketball tickets Jan 2 bball fan 1
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
Citizens club Nov '16 Vantriesse 1
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
Hunter Grissom Oct '16 Justice 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC