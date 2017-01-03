First Alert Weather Day Update: Road surface temps are dropping, travel discouraged through tonight
All Jefferson County Schools are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow, school officials announced Thursday. All Jefferson County Schools are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow, school officials announced Thursday.
