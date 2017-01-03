First Alert Update: Significant weather advisory for SW Tuscaloosa Co.
A significant weather advisory is in effect for Southwestern Tuscaloosa County until 8:45 this morning. Doppler radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jena, or 13 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa, moving northeast at 30 mph.
