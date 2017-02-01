Fire destroys porch at Pepito's in Tuscaloosa
Fire destroyed the porch at Pepito's on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa Sunday night. Gene Holcomb with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 6:30 p.m.when the restaurant was busy with its dinner crowd.
