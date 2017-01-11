Ex-Alabama cornerback Kendall Sheffield commits to Big Ten power

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alabama defensive back Kendall Sheffield battle for a ball during Alabama's fourth spring football practice, Friday, March 25, 2016, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] Kendall Sheffield, a five-star recruit in the class of 2015 who started his career at Alabama, has committed to Ohio State, per a report from ESPN .

