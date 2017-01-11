Ex-Alabama cornerback Kendall Sheffield commits to Big Ten power
Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alabama defensive back Kendall Sheffield battle for a ball during Alabama's fourth spring football practice, Friday, March 25, 2016, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] Kendall Sheffield, a five-star recruit in the class of 2015 who started his career at Alabama, has committed to Ohio State, per a report from ESPN .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|18 hr
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Wed
|Honestly
|1
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Wed
|Honestly
|2
|Alabama football
|Wed
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|11
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Wed
|Gregory C
|1
|Alabama basketball tickets
|Tue
|Honestly
|2
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Dec 31
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC