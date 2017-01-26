Deontay Wilder Hunts For New Opponent, Wawrzyk Fails PED Test

The WBC informed promoter Lou DiBella on Tuesday that Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk has tested positive for an undisclosed PED. Wawrzyk was supposed to challenge Wilder for the WBC world heavyweight title February 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, but DiBella told BoxingScene.com that he is looking for a replacement for Wawrzyk.

