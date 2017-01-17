Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds Hit Th...

Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds Hit The Road Again With More US Dates

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds have just announced that they will embark on an acoustic US tour together this year. These two members of Dave Matthews Band will not be taking the rest of the group with them, but will merely be embarking on a rare stripped-down series of dates as a duo.

