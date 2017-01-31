DA identifies mother, daughter killed in Moundville by mother's estranged boyfriend
Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks tells us the mother and daughter were shot and killed by the mother's estranged boyfriend. Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson has identified the mother as Paige Ray Mitchell and her daughter as Kaci Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|22 hr
|Alabama Crimson n...
|12
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan 24
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan 14
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan 11
|Gregory C
|1
|Alabama basketball tickets
|Jan 10
|Honestly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC