DA identifies mother, daughter killed in Moundville by mother's estranged boyfriend

Thursday Jan 26

Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks tells us the mother and daughter were shot and killed by the mother's estranged boyfriend. Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson has identified the mother as Paige Ray Mitchell and her daughter as Kaci Mitchell.

