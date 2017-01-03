City of Tuscaloosa urges residents to recycle Christmas trees
Residents in the city of Tuscaloosa can drop off live Christmas trees at the City Environmental Services facility at 3340 Kauloosa Avenue for recycling. and the service is free.
