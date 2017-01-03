City of Tuscaloosa urges residents to...

City of Tuscaloosa urges residents to recycle Christmas trees

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WIAT-TV Birmingham

Residents in the city of Tuscaloosa can drop off live Christmas trees at the City Environmental Services facility at 3340 Kauloosa Avenue for recycling. and the service is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIAT-TV Birmingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Wed Janet Lecroy Hudson 2
Alabama basketball tickets Jan 2 bball fan 1
Alabama football Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 6
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
Citizens club Nov '16 Vantriesse 1
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
Hunter Grissom Oct '16 Justice 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tuscaloosa County was issued at January 06 at 4:09AM CST

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC