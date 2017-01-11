Baton Rouge woman, 20, killed by trai...

Baton Rouge woman, 20, killed by train in Tuscaloosa, Ala.: report

Read more: NOLA.com

A 20-year-old woman who was visiting Tuscaloosa, Ala., from Baton Rouge was hit by a train and killed near the University of Alabama campus, according to AL.com. Tuscaloosa police identified her as Katie Keough.

