Baton Rouge woman, 20, killed by train in Tuscaloosa, Ala.: report
A 20-year-old woman who was visiting Tuscaloosa, Ala., from Baton Rouge was hit by a train and killed near the University of Alabama campus, according to AL.com. Tuscaloosa police identified her as Katie Keough.
