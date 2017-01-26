ALDOT to hold public meeting Thursday...

ALDOT to hold public meeting Thursday about road work in Tuscaloosa

Thursday Jan 26

Thursday evening, people in Tuscaloosa can get a closer look at plans that could improve traffic in one of that area's most congested intersections. Rush hour traffic at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Highway 69 South has been a problem spot for years.

Tuscaloosa, AL

