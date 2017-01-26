ALDOT to hold public meeting Thursday about road work in Tuscaloosa
Thursday evening, people in Tuscaloosa can get a closer look at plans that could improve traffic in one of that area's most congested intersections. Rush hour traffic at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Highway 69 South has been a problem spot for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan 24
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan 14
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan 11
|Honestly
|1
|Alabama football
|Jan 11
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|11
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan 11
|Gregory C
|1
|Alabama basketball tickets
|Jan 10
|Honestly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC