Alabama woman gets prison in killing of son's boyfriend

A Tuscaloosa County judge sentenced 54-year-old Anita Hill to 20 years imprisonment for the slaying of 36-year-old Jamie Johnson. The Pickens County woman told a hearing Monday she cared about Johnson like her very own son and never meant to hurt him.

