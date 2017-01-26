Alabama woman gets prison in killing of son's boyfriend
A Tuscaloosa County judge sentenced 54-year-old Anita Hill to 20 years imprisonment for the slaying of 36-year-old Jamie Johnson. The Pickens County woman told a hearing Monday she cared about Johnson like her very own son and never meant to hurt him.
