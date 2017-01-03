Alabama sets auto production record; Hyundai top factory
The state's automotive industry had a recording-breaking year in 2016, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Commerce. Greg Canfield, the department's secretary, said last week that the factories operated by Honda, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz combined to produce at least 1,048,597 vehicles last year.
