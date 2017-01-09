Alabama Mayors discuss ways to lower ...

Alabama Mayors discuss ways to lower the poverty level

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

According to a recent study performed by the non-profit Alabama Possible, more than 900,000 Alabamians live in poverty. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said changing that stat isn't going to happen overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama basketball tickets 24 min Honestly 2
Alabama football 26 min Honestly 8
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan 4 Janet Lecroy Hudson 2
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
Citizens club Nov '16 Vantriesse 1
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
Hunter Grissom Oct '16 Justice 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC