21-year-old woman dies when train hit...

21-year-old woman dies when train hits her car in Tuscaloosa County

15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said the incident happened on Upper Hull Road on Thursday moring. A car was on the railroad tracks when it was struck by a train.

