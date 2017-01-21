21-year-old woman dies when train hits her car in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said the incident happened on Upper Hull Road on Thursday moring. A car was on the railroad tracks when it was struck by a train.
