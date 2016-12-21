Woman faces animal cruelty charges after dead horses found at Tuscaloosa Co. home
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office has charged a woman with animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to animals and failure to bury livestock. Deputies responded to a home on Pleasant Grove Road in Vance on Dec. 21 on a report of possible animal cruelty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama basketball tickets
|3 hr
|bball fan
|1
|Alabama football
|Sat
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|6
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Sat
|TigersGonnaGetcha
|3
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Dec 15
|Concerned
|1
|Citizens club
|Nov '16
|Vantriesse
|1
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|davy
|70
|Hunter Grissom
|Oct '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC