Woman faces animal cruelty charges af...

Woman faces animal cruelty charges after dead horses found at Tuscaloosa Co. home

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office has charged a woman with animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to animals and failure to bury livestock. Deputies responded to a home on Pleasant Grove Road in Vance on Dec. 21 on a report of possible animal cruelty.

