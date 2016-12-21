Woman accused of killing son's boyfriend found guilty of murder in Tuscaloosa Co.
A Tuscaloosa County jury found a woman accused of killing her son's boyfriend guilty of murder on Thursday, Dec. 8. Anita Hill is charged with the murder of Jamie Johnson, 36. Investigators say she fatally shot him at a truck stop off of I-20/59 in McCalla in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Dec 15
|Concerned
|1
|Alabama football
|Nov 30
|Honestly
|5
|Citizens club
|Nov 29
|Vantriesse
|1
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Nov 29
|John
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|davy
|70
|Hunter Grissom
|Oct '16
|Justice
|1
|Two men charged with first degree burglary
|Sep '16
|Big guy advocate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC